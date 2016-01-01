ContentStudio - Discovery, Curation & Social Media Management Platform

Neal SchafferAuthor, Global Speaker, Marketing Influencer
ContentStudio gives you the ability to discover topic-relevant content filtered by social shares, different media types and virality. Select posts individually from your topic feeds or setup an automation campaign with your own rules to publish content automatically to your selected channels.
Create your own topic feeds using relevant search terms and domains to monitor content from web and social media.
Annotate, publish or schedule content to multiple social and blogging channels at once from one single platform.
Use our amplification tools such as hashtag suggestions, post recycling and image enhancer to get 3X engagement.
Forget about logging into multiple social networks and manage all of your social profiles, pages and groups from a single intuitive platform. Keep your social accounts updated with the best content your audience loves to read and share.
Inspiring content at your finger tips
Find top performing content in your industry through quick search or create custom topic feeds that will keep updating with new content relevant to your keywords or sources. Keep yourself on top of trending content from around the web, Facebook, Twitter, Youtube, Dailymotion and Imgur. A variety of filters help you quickly find the right sources of inspiration.Learn More
Create new content hassle-free
Craft compelling content for you blog or social media from an intuitive editor powered with content suggestions and SEO optimization toolbox. For social media posts you also get hashtag suggestions and image editor to quickly enhance your images.Learn More
Stay on track with editorial calendar
Streamline you content workflow by collaborating with your team members and planning month-long campaigns from an interactive calendar. Plan, review, schedule and execute from a single place and be in control of your content and social media strategy.Learn More
Keep your audience engaged - automatically
Setup campaigns and enjoy relevant & targeted content posting to your channels without any human intervention. Advanced rules help in filtering content according to your own needs. Set & forget scheduling options make your social pages grow on autopilot.Learn More
Works with the Most Popular Marketing Platforms
Choose from a wide range of integrations — including all major email marketing services — and send your new leads straight to the tools you already use.See All Integrations
Most of the influential social media experts use ContentStudio
ContentStudio.io is a powerful content curation tool that ensures you can become part of, influence, and even generate thought leadership around a topic that is of interest to you or your business. The high level of customization helps you publish the right message to the right social network at the right time for maximum engagement.
Gareth O'SullivanContent Marketing Manager at @CreationAgency
Signed up to ContentStudio a few months back, and haven’t stopped using it since! With the amazing new updates being pushed out regularly, it’s the ideal tool for managing your social sharing, content curation, social media campaigns and even blogging. The discovery feature is by far one of the best features, stay up-to-date and schedule content directly from pre-suggested trending content, custom topics and RSS feeds. ContentStudio is great!
Michael R OnthankBusiness Owner, Marketer
I am amazed at how much this software has grown since I originally became a member. I see look alike systems come out every so often but nothing else even comes close. Content Studio is light years ahead of the others and a perfect package to manage and grow your social media.